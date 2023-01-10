Tema artisans call for transformation of sector

File photo

Source: GNA

Ghana needed to transform the arts and crafts sector through the injection of modern technology to enhance quality of the finished products.

Artisans at Tema Community Five also called on the government to support players in the industry to increase production and create more employment for the youth.



Tema Community Five Artisans told the Ghana News Agency that even though some of them were motivated by pronouncements from government officials to support the local manufacturers, the support had been slow in coming.



Nancy Sakyi, Manager of Come and Watch Craft Workers, suggested that government should institute a policy to ensure that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) patronised the services of local artisans and craftsmen for office decors.



“If MDAs and MMDAs engage local artisans to provide locally crafted decor and basketry at festive seasons, official events, and at offices, it would be a double advantage to the nation,” Madam Sakyi told the GNA.



She said the use of locally produced sofas and wardrobes in offices would portray and promote the image of made-in-Ghana goods both locally and on the international platform.

Mr Stephen Asamoah, another artisan, told the GNA that the industry provides jobs for pupils who could not continue to climb the academic ladder and those who are interested in the handiwork.



He said the artisans and craft sector could offer great service to the nation to reduce the country’s import bill, reduce unemployment and attract foreign exchange.



He said although the taste for foreign goods in the country is very high, fortunately, their quality and lifespan cannot be compared to the locally produced ones, which are why the foreign ones are cheaper than the local ones.



Mr Asamoah said the perception of some sections of the public that local products lack quality was false and called on the government to initiate policy interventions to support local small-scale industries.



Mr Fiifi Sakyi, who also deals in craft sofas, baskets, and wardrobes near the Tema Community Five Traffic Light, complained that prices of raw materials had increased.