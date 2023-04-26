Tema motorway flyover project to be completed by December 2023

Resident engineer for the project, Ing. Emmanuel Doegbotse with Kwasi Amoako Attah

Source: Richard Aniagyei, ISD, Contributor

Works on the flyover over the Tema Motorway from Flowerpot Roundabout to the East Legon Boundary Road is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The project being undertaken by Messrs. China Railway No. 5 Engineering Ghana Limited and funded by GoG (Afriexim Bank) consists of one mainline bridge (802 m), two ramp bridges (220 m), four auxiliary roads (2.5 km), and ancillary works



The resident engineer for the project, Ing. Emmanuel Doegbotse disclosed this when The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, and a team of Engineers inspected the progress of work at the site.



He revealed that there will be 7 stages of construction across the motorway.



“Stage 1 will not affect traffic flow, whereas Stage 2 through Stage 4 will affect traffic movement, and vehicles will be directed through the central portion of the motorway. With Stage 5, the traffic will be taken to the extreme edges of the motorway. Finally, traffic will be brought back to its original lanes during the Stages 6 and 7 constructions.

“In all stages, maximum vehicle heights will be limited to 4.5 meters as required by law. Vehicles will be stopped by police, and if found to have flouted the required height, they will be made to turn back to their origin using the temporary U-turns created,” he further explained.



The Roads and Highways Minister, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Attah, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work and charged the contractor to clamp down on vehicles found to have flouted the required height limit.



The general scope of work includes a dual carriageway of the entire flyover with asphaltic concrete surfacing; a ramp from the northbound (Shiashie) onto the flyover towards the southbound (Airport Hills); a ramp from the flyover onto the motorway towards Tema; a slip from the motorway to the Boundary Road roundabout; an additional exit into the cantonments from the Giffard Road Interchange; drains, culverts, streetlights, and road line markings.