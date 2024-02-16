Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana suspends strike

The suspension comes after a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC)

The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) has suspended its two-week-long strike over the government’s failure to pay vehicle maintenance allowances to its deserving members.

TEWU-GH on Monday, February 12, urged its members to continue the industrial strike which commenced on February 1, despite meeting with the government on Friday, February 9.



The union, in a statement, disclosed that the decision to eventually suspend the strike comes after a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and representatives of the government on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



A subsequent emergency meeting by the union’s national executive council on Thursday concluded that it must heed the NLC’s directive for the suspension of the strike to make way for further engagements with the government.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) had an emergency meeting today 15th February 2024, in Accra and a resolution was passed, that the ongoing strike should be suspended and engage with Government as directed.



“Given the above, we wish to announce that the ongoing strike action is suspended with immediate effect.”