Test run on €125 million Kumasi Airport begins

Kumasi International Airport

Test run for the €125 million newly-constructed Kumasi International Airport has begun, AviationGhana checks at the facility have revealed.

The ongoing test run is imperative ahead of the operationalization of the facility for scheduled and charter flights sometime this year.



The Kumasi Airport project, valued at about US$300 million, comprises the extension of the runway from 1,981m to 2,300m that can accommodate Boeing 737-800 series aircraft, construction of a new two-story ultra-modern terminal, construction of additional aprons, restaurants, shopping and parking areas, and a ring road around the airport.



It’s expected that the new terminal will have the capacity to handle one million passengers per annum. The expansion project is part of the multi-modal transportation system being developed by the government to enhance tourism in the Ashanti Region.



Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, is the busiest domestic destination and it is served by both PassionAir and Africa World Airlines (AWA).



Ghana Airports Company Limited data show that for 2022 more than 800,000 people traveled by air domestically; with the Kumasi Airport receiving the second largest passenger throughput.

Tourism in Ashanti Region



The Ashanti Region is the most populous and one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with an estimated population of 4 million.



Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, has historically been an important reference for the use of Adinkra symbols and craftsmanship. With sprawling vegetation cover, the city is an important tourist destination noted for its commerce, mining and handicrafts.



Over the past two decades, there has been rapid growth in commercial activities in the city, chiefly because of its ideal location in the middle belt of the country. After Accra, Kumasi is the second-largest city in Ghana in terms of size and population.



Traders, farmers and cattle owners from Brong Ahafo and the northern parts of Ghana bring their wares to large markets in Kumasi to sell every day.