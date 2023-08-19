That story is not true - Paul Adom-Otchere refutes allegations of plots to remove GACL MD

Paul Adom-Otchere is the Board Chairman of GACL

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has stated that allegations of his involvement in plans to remove the Managing Director of the company, Pamela Djamson-Tettey, are untrue.

He said the allegations may just be a part of a grand scheme that is being waged against him as the Board Chair.



The leadership of the staff union of the Ghana Airports Company Limited had earlier warned Paul Adom-Otchere to stay clear of the MD.



“Somebody may have told them and so we have to get to the grand agenda that is being waged against the board chairman because seriously, I don’t understand. Somebody must have told them something and if nobody told them anything and out of their independent reading, it turns out that their independent reading is a figment of their own imagination as they seem to be suggesting now, then we have some little investigations to do but I can say the story is not true and I have said this many times,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Adom-Otchere further explained that there is a good working relationship between him and the MD adding that he has no hand in the appointment or removal of the managing director.



“I interacted with her today and we talk almost every day. We even had a board meeting last week and all the board members were there. When the matter came out two days ago, she texted me that there was an issue that we need to meet about I asked her to send me the copy and she didn’t send it immediately and we didn’t talk again and that is how it ended but we talked today about normal office issues.



“The board chair doesn’t do anything with appointing or removing the managing director. That authority is at the presidency and should the board chairman make that call, the MD would have been called but nothing of that sort happened,” he added.

SSD/OGB



