Now, kenkey sells at GH¢5

While the cost of Ga kenkey to consumers in Accra has been rising over the last year in line with national food inflation, new research by The Kenkey Index unwraps the dynamics of kenkey prices and shows early signs of easing the squeeze on kenkey lovers.

What is the price of kenkey? GH¢2? GH¢3? GH¢4? Now, kenkey even sells at GH¢5.



But how does the five-cedi kenkey of today compare with the two-cedi kenkey of last year? How does kenkey in Kaneshie compare with kenkey in Cantonments? How does Ga kenkey compare with, say, Fante kenkey? How heavy is the heaviest ball around? What does the price of kenkey say about inflation? Or more accurately, shrinkflation?



Since August 2022, The Kenkey Index has been tracking the pricing of Ga kenkey around Accra to make sense of all these balls in the air for public consumption.



Yes, kenkey is shrinking in size even as the price per ball is inching up.



From the shrinkflation perspective, the weight of kenkey (at a given price) has shrunk by 32 percent year on year.



For inflation, the price of kenkey (at a given weight) is up 51.8 percent (right in line with the Ghana Statistical Service’s most current national food inflation of 51.9 percent).



Prices on the market now range from GH¢2 to GH¢5, but the most common price is GH¢4 – up from GH¢3 one year ago. Kenkey equivalent to the weight of a sachet of water now costs on average GH¢4.69, up from GH¢3.09 a year ago.

The five-cedi kenkey entered the market around April, while the two-cedi kenkey is disappearing. As of August, we could find kenkey at GH¢2 only in Chorkor, La and Teshie. Those areas also tend to have the best-value kenkey in terms of weight at any given price.



Whereas prices have risen all around, the weight of kenkey in one location is sometimes more than twice the weight in another—at the same price.



The heaviest ball of kenkey was in Ablekuma at 739 grammes – significantly heavier than a big bottle of beer.







Despite the general upward trend in price over the last year, prices dropped suddenly by 5.4 percent between July and August. One experienced kenkey-seller considers the reversal a seasonal blip from the maize harvest period and entry into the market of seasonal kenkey sellers.



Is she right? Follow the trends and more insights:



By the numbers

1. The average selling price of a ball of kenkey in August 2023 was GH¢84 cedis, up 47.7% from GH¢2.60 cedis in August 2022.







2. The most common price on the market is 4 cedis, up from 3 cedis a year ago.



3. How much kenkey does one get for each Ghana cedi? On average, 30 grammes (roughly the weight of a standard can of tuna). In other words, GH¢3 buys kenkey the weight of three cans of tuna. A year ago, each Ghana cedi got 162.25 grams of kenkey, slightly higher than the weight of a can of milk. Therefore, the kenkey has shrunk 32 percent for a given price since last year.



4. Imagine a sachet of water were a ball of kenkey. Kenkey of that weight would now cost, on average, GH¢69 cedis – up from GH¢3.09 a year ago. In effect, kenkey inflation is 51.8% year-on-year. (GSS’ current national food inflation is 51.9%)



5. Kenkey prices now range from GH¢2 to GH¢5, but an increasing number of spots are selling five-cedi kenkey while fewer are selling kenkey at GH¢





6. As to be expected, the higher the price the heavier the kenkey.



7. But if one’s goal is to get the most kenkey for one’s money, the best bet is the GH¢2 Two GH¢2 balls deliver more kenkey than one GH¢4 ball.



8. But not all kenkey are created equal. The most affordable kenkey is on the coast. The only places where we could still find two-cedi kenkey were Chorkor, La and Teshie.



9. Besides, the best value kenkey we found was at a spot in La where kenkey equivalent to the weight of a sachet of water cost GH¢86. The worst was a spot in East Legon where kenkey the weight of a sachet of water is more than twice at 6.56 cedis.



10. But the absolute heaviest ball of kenkey was in Ablekuma: 739 grammes, more than a big green bottle of beer in weight.



11. The kenkey league table



The Kenkey Index is compiled with kenkey from 30 to 40 spots (depending on availability in each collection period) around the Accra Metropolitan Area. Samples are collected within one week in each calendar month, typically starting on the 15th day.

Project lead: Kobina Aidoo



Data analysts/research assistants: Samuel Nana Orkoh Amoani and Michael Armah



Social media support: Benjamin Eduafo Arthur Jr. and Felicia Efua Arthur



Data collection/transportation support: Isaac Kow Baah and Richard Quarcoo