The Lowdown: COCOBOD PRO speaks about challenges in Ghana's cocoa industry

The rise of cocoa-smuggling activities in Ghana has been a hot topic for some weeks now as COCOBOD said It was decreasing revenue and production of the commodity.

This week on The Lowdown, we discuss the interventions made by the COCOBOD to salvage this growing menace and the punishments due to those involved in it.



Fiifi Boafo, head of the public affairs department at COCOBOD tells Daniel Oduro about the progress that has been made by the cocoa regulator in this edition of The Lowdown.



The PRO also touches on some effects the smuggling of cocoa from Ghana to neighbouring counties has had on the revenue generation of the company.



Lamenting the low yields of cocoa from the Volta Region this year, he said “When you go to Volta Region, it’s the worst of all. In Volta Region the cocoa that we bought this year, if you compare to last year which was our lowest in recent years, it is not even up to 10 percent of what we did last year.”

