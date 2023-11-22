The Lowdown: Understanding what buying shares in a company is all about

In this week’s episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Daniel Oduro sits with Evans Arthur, a lawyer who has in-depth knowledge of company law.

Our guest explains what it means to acquire shares in a company and all you need to do and know as a shareholder or a business owner.



He further adds that buying shares of a company automatically makes you a decision-maker in the company’s affairs.



“You see, the company's act defines shares as the interests of the members of a body corporate who are entitled to a share of the profit and capital. So, what this means is that once an individual or a person acquires shares in a company, that person would then acquire an interest in the company.



“And that interest is dependent upon the person's number of shares, the total number of shares that you have acquired, and which will be calculated in terms of the percentage of your ODS. So, the shares actually will entitle you to own a part or a piece of the company,” he explained.



These and many more are captured in this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



