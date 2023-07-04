The Meqasa home and property fair returns - bringing exciting real estate opportunities to homeseekers

From left Belinda Sataar Donzuo, Robert Owusu, Afua Owusu,Rashad Seini, Samuel Amegayibor

meqasa.com, Ghana’s leading online property portal is back with its annual flagship Meqasa Home and Property Fair.

This year’s Fair, which coincides with the company’s 10th anniversary, is expected to be the brand’s grandest fair yet, happening at the prestigious Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, on the 5th and 6th of August 2023, from 9am to 7pm daily.



The biggest real estate fair in the country, this year’s edition of the Meqasa Home and Property Fair has been carefully curated to provide an avenue for property seekers and investors in real estate to interact with seasoned developers, agents, home loan specialists, home improvement retailers, and many other real estate professionals.



“We are particularly really excited about this year’s fair because it promises to be different. There is so much to look forward to - enlightening conversations, amazing discounts, great networking, and many learnings. After 10 years as a company in this industry, and after several years of successfully putting the fair together every year, we believe we have what it takes to deliver the utmost value to our clients.” says the CEO of Meqasa, Kelvin Nyame.



Executive Secretary of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association, Mr Samuel Amegayibor, at the launch of the Fair, congratulated Meqasa for “once again giving industry players the opportunity to interact with would-be property owners.” He also commended the brand on its 10-year anniversary.



Headline sponsor for this year’s Fair, Goldkey Properties, revealing why they are on board for the second time in a row as Headline sponsors said: “Goldkey’s partnership with the leading online real estate portal has increased brand visibility and led to many fruitful leads and we look forward to and extremely fruitful event this year.”

VAAL Properties, also coming on board as Platinum sponsors for the second time in a row, submitted that they are partnering with Meqasa for the 2023 Meqasa Home and Property Fair to capitalise on the strong synergy the two real estate brands created after sponsoring last year's successful event.



Clifton Homes is joining the partnership board this year, after being exhibitors at last year’s Fair. They are hopeful that participating this time as sponsors will connect them to wider audiences as well as further solidify their brand as a leading developer in the country.



Committed to amplifying the voices of exhibitors, developers, and individuals for this year’s Fair are two-time media partners, Asaase Radio. Nenyi George Andah, CEO of Asaase Broadcasting echoes the excitement surrounding the partnership, stating, "Asaase 99.5 Accra is thrilled to, once again, partner with meqasa.com for the 2023 Meqasa Home and Property Fair. This event serves as an ideal platform for real estate professionals, investors, and enthusiasts to connect and explore opportunities. With our shared passion and energy, we are confident in making this year's fair even more successful and impactful."



The Meqasa Home and Property Fair, 2023 is the perfect place to be if you are looking to kick start or boost your real estate journey. Attendees may also take advantage of great discounts, impactful networking opportunities, child-friendly services, and some great entertainment while enjoying a riveting showcase of Ghana’s finest real estate options.



To register to attend the Fair for free visit www.meqasa.com and to sponsor or to exhibit, contact 0501680737 or email info@meqasa.com.

Meqasa.com is Ghana’s leading property website with over 2.5 million yearly website visits from property seekers all over the world, providing the easiest, smooth-tailored property search process to provide scam-free, top-notch real estate options covering just about all real estate and housing needs in Ghana. Operating within the country for 10 years now, and growing with major industry players, among others, has gained meqasa.com the undisputed position of the number one online real estate marketplace in Ghana!



