The ambitious plans of GIFEC for 2024 as it aims at bridging the digital divide and empowering communities

GIFEC administrator, Prince Ofosu Sefah

In a bid to accelerate digital transformation and bridge the digital divide, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), a body under the Ministry of Communications has outlined an ambitious roadmap for 2024, showcasing its commitment to advancing universal access to ICTs for socio-economic development.

GIFEC's vision for 2024 is nothing short of transformative, according to administrator Prince Ofosu Sefah at a session with the media on Thursday, December 28, 2023.



According to him, the organization aims to conclude the acceptance testing of 1,000 rural sites and the core network system, conduct additional testing for 500 more sites, and complete the construction and activation of all 2,016 sites under the GRT&DIP.



Furthermore, the organization plans to train an additional 5,000 individuals under the Capacity Building program, with a specific focus on the Girls in ICT initiative. The ambitious goals also include the implementation of the Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme, setting up 200 Cyberlabs, renovating 50 CICs, and commissioning two new regional offices.



GIFEC's commitment to expanding its impact is evident in its plans to broaden the collection of 1% revenue contributions, regularize shared CICs, and execute the next phase of computer maintenance.



Between 2021 and 2023, GIFEC achieved notable milestones across key initiatives. With respect to the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP), GIFEC successfully built 1,010 sites, with 569 operational, focusing on underserved areas. Innovative solutions like satellite technology and TV whitespace addressed backhauling challenges, targeting a total of 1,510 completed sites.

Under the Cyberlabs Programme, GIFEC established 90 Cyberlabs, prioritizing the Girls in ICT Programme. E-assessments were conducted in 120 schools, and 183 Cyberlabs were maintained. Additionally, seven new Community ICT Centres (CICs) were set up in the Eastern and Northern Regions.



GIFEC's commitment to capacity building was evident through Digital Transformation Centers – the ICT Capacity Building Programme. Over 17,000 individuals received training since 2021, with plans to train an additional 3,000 next year. The program included 30 coding clubs and specialized training for visually impaired individuals.



Furthermore, the Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme (GDAP) aimed to provide free WiFi to 120 Community ICT Centres over four years. All paperwork and work plans were completed, marking a significant stride towards enhancing digital access and socio-economic development.



Concerning the Sustainability Management Committees (SMCs), GIFEC established 17 Sustainability Management Committees, underscoring its dedication to long-term project sustainability.



