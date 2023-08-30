'The battle is indeed the Lord's' - Akufo-Addo promises economic recovery

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked for spiritual support from the Chritian faithful in his bid to secure the economic fortunes of Ghana.

The president reechoed his biblical mantra 'The battle is indeed the Lord's' when he assured congregants at the valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi outgoing chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian church of Ghana in Kyebi in Eastern region.



“I urge all of you gathered here to have same believe that the fortunes of Ghana under H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will be assured. The battle is indeed the Lord’s,” he is quoted to have said.



On the issue of economic recovery, he called for prayers for himself and his appointees to enable them work assidiously to deliver the needed economic relief that Ghanaians are looking for.



“Pray for me and the people I have appointed to various positions with responsibilities that we will continue to exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity.



"Pray for Ghana that it remains united in peace and continues to thrive for progress and prosperity. I continue to abide in faith in the Almighty God to help advance the fortunes of our nation accompanied by appropriate policies, determination,and hardwork on our part,” Akufo-Addo stressed.

The pronouncement comes after the president's recent comments on how Ghana will exit the current economic crisis went viral.



On August 26, 2023; Akufo-Addo told the media at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) headquarters that a new NPP leader will get Ghana out of the economic crisis citizens were experiencing.



