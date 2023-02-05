1
'The economy is currently not doing well' – Alan Kyerematen

31913904 Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The worsening Ghanaian economy under President Nana Akufo-Addo is making it difficult for the governing New Patriotic Party to craft a message for the 2024 election, flag bearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen has said.

Speaking to the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council during his campaign tour, the former Minister of Trade and Industries said although his former boss has achieved some milestones during his administration, the current messed-up economy is dwarfing that success to the extent that the party cannot even come up with a credible message to sell to the electorate.

Mr Kyerematen pointed out, for instance, that the Akufo-Addo government introduced the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory and a lot more programmes but contrasted: “As we are all aware, the economy is currently not doing well; things are not well at all”.

As a result, Mr Kyerematen said the NPP cannot even put together a message to woo the electorate.

He, however, urged the electorate to, for the first time, give the same party that has already been in government for two terms, another chance to correct its mistakes, arguing that it is a better option than changing the party in government for another one given the country’s history of successive governments destroying the gains made by their predecessors of another party.

Source: classfmonline.com
