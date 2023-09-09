The story behind why Bill Gates invited this Ghanaian AI developer for dinner

The visibly-happy Darlington Akogo with Bill Gates

As the most prominent name that comes to mind when the question on who the World’s Richest Man is, anything that has to do with Bill Gates is such a big deal.

It’s so big a deal that GhanaWeb could not ignore seeing a photo of a young Ghanaian man with Bill Gates recently.



After a few calls, we got in touch with Darlington Akogo via WhatsApp, and he was kind enough to share the inspiration behind that photo.



“We have been working on AI for years now, since 2016/17 at minoHealth AI Labs and then KaraAgro AI. We’ve built AI system for radiology (https://www.minohealth.ai), microscopy, and several other fields.



“We recently got funding from the Gates Foundation for one of our projects where we are building generative AI for Radiology and healthcare (similar to GPT4 but for healthcare),” he said via text.



Darlington further explained how and why he got to take that photo with the global icon, Bill Gates.



“The Gates Foundation are excited about our work so they reached and asked if I’m available to have a dinner with Bill Gates and the Head of Global Health at the Gates Foundation. I agreed and attended,” he added.

In a Facebook post on August 31, Darlington Akogo wrote about how this experience will top a lot of those in his life.



"This automatically makes it into top 5 moments of life so far ????????



"I met and had dinner with Bill Gates in his house! WILD!!



"This was a ~4 hours long dinner that entailed detailed discussions on AI/Large language Models (LLM) for Global Health, our multimodal LLM project at MinoHealth AI Labs, the future I foresee for our AI systems, and then just serious GEEKING OUT about all things AI, AGI, tech, AI agents, AI chips, AI alignment, AI race, accelerators, AI moats, AI regulations & safety, anthropology, evolution etc. It was incredible and intense!



"The few other people at the dinner included his team from Gates Foundation, Gates Ventures, Microsoft and the Head of AI at the White House!



This evening is forever etched in my heart and mind!!" he captioned along with the image he took with Bill Gates.

About Darlington and MinoHealth



Darlington Akogo of MinoHealth AI Labs in Ghana will leverage a multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) to generate accurate and comprehensive medical reports based on the analysis of medical images to reduce the need for manual reports and enhance diagnostic capabilities for radiologists and clinicians.



African healthcare systems have excessively high patient-to-doctor ratios and prevalent diseases and severely inadequate numbers of radiologists.



They will fine-tune a multimodal LLM applied to radiology and medical imaging using a supervised approach with a labeled dataset of medical images and corresponding reports collected from facilities across Ghana and Africa.



The platform will enable interactive conversations with clinicians seeking answers to specific queries or clarifications regarding medical images.



They will use metrics and humans to evaluate the model and assess its ability to generate accurate and comprehensive medical reports.

They will also conduct field testing with clinicians and individuals from diverse demographics.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



AE/OGB