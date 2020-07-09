Business News

There is no planned sale of Ghana Airport Company - Aviation Minister insists

The Ministry of Aviation has dismissed allegations by the Airport Workers’ Union that the management of the airport company is going to be ceded to Turkish company; TAV-SUMMA Consortium.

Workers of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure over government’s alleged sale of the company.



However, addressing the press on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Accra, Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Kowe Adda said “there is no planned sale of the Kotoka International Airport or any airport asset in Ghana”.



“There is no privatization of the Ghana Airports Company Limited in any way. There is no management take-over of GACL. There is no planned lay-offs or retrenchment or redundancies of any sort in respect of the GACL personnel.”



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has granted approval to the Ministry of Aviation to engage TAV-Summa Consortium.



This approval, Kofi Adda explained that gives room for Ghana to engage the Turkish company as a strategic partner to GACL aimed at improving service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the Kotoka International Airport.



He further assured the staff of the GACL and the general public the “KIA and the GACL is not for sale and will never be offered for sale by this government.”

The aviation minister also noted how COVID-19 has stalled developments in the aviation sector of the country.



“But for COVID-19 and its adverse impact on the Aviation Sector, there would have been more recruitments needed as the expansion works at Kumasi, Tamale and Sunyani are on-going and possible new airports in the Western and Upper East Regions are also coming up.”







On his part as the managing director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa said the protest by the workers union was staged out of malice.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.