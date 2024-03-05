There was no LGBTQ+ condition in IMF bailout programme - Economist

Dean of Business School at the University of Cape Coast, Professor John Gatsi

Economist, Professor John Gatsi, has asserted that the conditions attached to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) financial assistance to Ghana did not include matters on LGBTQ+.

His comment comes on the back of IMF and other foreign aid institutions saying the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill could harm Ghana's economy, as well as, affect its international relations.



Reacting to this on TV3's Ghana Tonight programme, the Dean of Business School at the University of Cape Coast said, “When we went to the IMF, there was no condition regarding LGBTQ issues."



“In fact, when the World Bank was giving us [Ghana] money, the only thing that they were waiting for was the signing of the IMF deal that opened the door for them to provide those credits that they’re providing to us," he added.



Professor John Gatsi further said, “of course, those monies are not free money, we are going to pay back those monies, and the only condition."



Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the anti-LGBT+ bill following an unanimous decision by lawmakers in the House.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



