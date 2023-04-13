These 9 MPs are in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings

Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng is the leader of delegation

Parliament is represented by a nine-member in Washington DC as part of Ghana's delegation attending the 2023 IMF/ World Bank Spring Meetings.

The delegation is led by MP for Obuasi West and chairman of the finance committee in Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng.



The eight other members include:



* The vice-chair of the finance committee and MP for Okaikoi Yaw Boamah,



* Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson



* Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Dr Emmanuel Marfo.

* Kennedy Osei Nyarko, chairman of the Roads and Transport, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso



* Davis Ansah Opoku,MP for Mpraeso



* Elvis Morris Donkoh, Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese,



* Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North.



“The meeting is particularly important for us, Parliament as the institution that is responsible for oversight and for budget and also for legislation,” the Oforikrom MP told Accra-based Asaase Radio in an interview.

“Whatever priorities that the government have, we need to make sure that there is an appropriate budget for them. And we will also make sure that whatever commitment government makes, we are able to follow through to make sure they are done,” he stated.



Ghana's delegation is led by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta along with top finance ministry and Bank of Ghana officials.



Ofori-Atta and his team will be seeking to get assurances from bilateral and multilateral lenders with the view to getting IMF Board approval for a US$3 billion facility.



Government has already got a staff-level agreement in place since late last year and is in the process of completing external debt restructuring after a contentious domestic debt deal was agreed months back.