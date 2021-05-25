These are the five bills Ghana’s 8th Parliament will consider as it resumes after recess

Parliament House of Ghana

• Ghana 8th Parliament will resume on Tuesday May 25, 2021

• The House is expected to consider number of Bills



• The Bills when passed will be of key interest to businesses and consumers



Ghana’s Parliament will resume after an almost 2-month long recess, a statement released by the Public Affairs Department of Parliament has said.



The 8th Parliament will commence its second meeting of the first session on May 25, 2021, at 10:00 am with a number of Bills expected to be tabled and considered by House.



These bills will be of keen interest to businesses and consumers in Ghana.

They include the Ghana Standards Authority Bill, 2021, Exemptions Bill, 2021, Consumer Protection Bill, 2021, Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Advertising Council Bill, 2021.



Already government has imposed a wave of taxes as announced its 2021 budget statement.



The taxes include the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021 (Act 1068) which imposes a one percent levy on the supply of goods and services made in the country other than exempt goods or service.



The other is the Financial Sector Recovery Levy Act, 2021 (Act 1067) which imposes a five percent levy on the profit before tax of banks.



Among the taxes imposed is the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Act 1064) which imposes an Energy Sector Recovery Levy of GH¢20 pesewas per litre of petrol/diesel and 18 pesewas per kg on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a Sanitation and Pollution Levy of GH¢10 pesewas per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.