These four Ghanaian politicians have a net worth of over $200 million

President Akufo-Addo is among richest people in Ghana

In a recent report by Tax Justice Network, Ghana was ranked 9th in Africa as the most financially secretive country and this seems to trickle down to individuals such as politicians and other business moguls.

Most rich people in Ghana do not put out information about their wealth and earnings



However, some politicians are businessmen who have invested in various enterprises and businesses and have been recognized globally as rich.



An article by yen.com has curated the net worth of Ghanaians including the president, and other politicians.



Their net worths run into over $200 million dollars as of 2023.



They are:

Kwabena Duffuor - $680 million



Kwabena Duffuor was the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Ghana. He also served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana. He is the founder, president, and adviser to House of Duffuor Assets (HODA) Holdings, and he is worth $680 million.



Haruna Iddrisu - $312 million



He is the Member of Parliament for the Tamale South Constituency and also served as a minority leader in parliament. He is a lawyer by profession. Haruna Iddrisu served in four sequential parliaments, namely the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th parliament.



He was minister for Communications from 2009 to 2013, Minister for Trade and Industry from 2013 to 2014, and Minister of Employment and Labor Relations from 2014 to 2017.

Despite being a politician, he has a construction company, as well as multiple rental flats in Tamale, gas stations, and other companies.



Nana Akufo-Addo - $250 million



He became the president of Ghana in 2016 after vying for the position for 8 years. Akufo-Addo is currently serving his second term. He served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007.



Akufo-Addo was the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Kennedy Agyapong - $250 million

Kennedy Agyapong is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central. He owns a number of businesses including media houses and cold stores. The businesses include Oman fm, Ash Fm, Net 2 TV, Super Care Company Limited, Mina D’oro Ventures, Spice Fm, the National Newspaper, Gold Coin Communication etc.



He is also a farmer.



SSD/NOQ



