Third edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards set for November 27

Source: Ghana Industry CEO Awards

The third edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards has been slated for November 27, 2020 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

The award scheme is aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding chief executives in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors.



Eligible awardees include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.



Awardees will be selected by the Ghanaian public who will first nominate CEOs for shortlisting, following verification of the nominations; and who will subsequently vote for the shortlisted nominees with those receiving the highest votes in each sector category being declared the winners by the scheme’s official Validation partners.

This year’s edition promises to be a memorable one with over 500 Top CEOS expecting to be in attendance with H.E Alicia Rico Del Pulgar The Ambassador of Spain, H.E Philipp Stalder The Ambassador of Switzerland, HON. Joseph Osei Owusu The 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, H.E Diana Acconcia The Head of Delegation of European Union, H.E Rino Strikker The Ambassador of Netherlands among other dignified personalities attending as special guest.



The Business Executive has a track record of excellence when it comes to corporate award shows in Ghana having successfully organized the Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, Ghana Development Awards, the organization is keen on giving the people another good show come November 27.

