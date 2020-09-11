Business News

Titus-Glover appeals to GPHA to reopen fish market

Daniel Titus-Glover, Member of Parliament for Tema East

Daniel Titus-Glover, Member of Parliament for Tema East, has appealed to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to reopen the fish market at the Tema Fishing harbour.

The fish market was among a number of markets in Tema that were shut down as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Metropolis.



Titus-Glover, who is also the Deputy Minister of Transport, said it was about time that GPHA opened the market to enable the Tema Newtown women return to their normal business since the government had eased several restrictions including the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport.



He revealed that he had met the Director-General over the issue and would send an official letter to that effect.

He also appealed to the GPHA to turn the store for wooden fish crates into a crèche for mothers selling at the market to have some relief.



The MP said the move was to ease the pressure and stress the women go through when they strap their babies at the back during selling.

