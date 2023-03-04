Titus-Glover appointed Managing Director of VALCO

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Nii Kwertei-Glover

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named the former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Nii Kwertei-Glover as the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO).

The Presidency in a letter dated March 2, 2023, entreated the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to take the needed steps to regularise his appointment in accordance with the law.



“The President has nominated Daniel Nii Kwaertei Titus-Glover (Hon.) for the appointment as Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (the “Company”).



“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the constitution of the Company,” the letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo read.



