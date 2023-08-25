Today in History: 1D1F doing very well - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

It's exactly three years since the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced that government's One District One Factory initiative was flourishing.

He noted that out of the 76 factories under 1D1F, 28 were operational, whereas 48 of them were existing companies that were receiving support from government.



Read the full story originally published on August 25, 2020 by atinkaonline.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the I District I Factory (ID1F) policy is really doing well as far as the NPP government is concerned.



According to him, under the 1D1F policy, 76 factories are operational.



He explained that out of the 76, 28 factories are new whilst 48 of them are existing companies which have been financially supported by the government.



Reacting to comments by some Ghanaians that the government has failed in building new factories but rather depending on already existing factories, he said some of the factories could have collapsed if the government did not intervene, saying supporting those factories saved jobs

Dr Bawumia, speaking on Accra-based Peace FM said, “If a business was a the verge of collapsing and you support it, it means that you have helped the situation,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia said government will keep supporting existing factories and as well build new factories to create employment opportunities for the youth.



Meanwhile, he was sure that the NPP government will retain power to continue these projects.



