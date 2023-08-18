Today in History: Agriculture is key to unlocking Ghana's fortunes - Senyo Hosi

Chief Executive Director of HGL Limited, Senyo Hosi

Chief Executive Director of HGL Limited, Senyo Hosi, in August 2018 said agriculture was the key to unlocking Ghana's fortunes.

According to him, a country that cannot feed its people, can't sustain itself economically.



Read the full story originally published on August 17, 2018 by GNA.



Mr Senyo Hosi, Chief Executive Director, HGL Limited, an Oil and Gas company, has said agriculture and tourism held the key to unlocking Ghana’s economic success.



He said this was because, a country that could not feed its people, could not sustain itself economically.



Mr Hosi was speaking to journalists when Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister paid a working visit to his multi-purpose 500-acreage farm project in the Adaklu District.



The project named; Volta Trigger (VOLT), is a seed breeding, vegetable cropping, aggregation, and processing project expected to stimulate job activity of about 1000, in five years.

Mr Hosi said they were looking forward to getting middle-income earners to invest in the vegetable crop section while encouraging the youth to develop an interest in crop production.



He said plans were advanced to complete the 3000- metric tonne cereal aggregation facility to deal with post-harvest losses from maize harvested in surrounding communities by the first quarter of 2019.



The facility which will also serve as a cleaning, drying and storage facility, will process the maize, bag them and sell locally and in Accra while another phase of the project will process the maize into cereals and corn snacks for local consumption.



Dr Letsa reiterated his commitment to wooing investors to fast-track the socio-economic development of the region.



He said the project would complement government's flagship programmes of “Planting for Food and Jobs” and “One District One Factory”.