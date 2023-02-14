0
Today in History: Beware if IMF praises you; there’s a diabolical intention – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr Kufuour Camp Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr in October 2019 stated that the International Monetary Fund is "untruthful and unreliable".

His comment came on the back of a commendation from the IMF that Ghana’s economy is in good shape.

"I get amazed when there is a whole lot of debate on IMF because there’s a history that shows they are not reliable and untruthful. They didn’t speak the truth to President Kufuor and they didn’t speak the truth to former President Rawlings; they have never spoken the truth and whenever they praise you, you should be careful because it might be diabolical” he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ in 2019.

Read the full story originally published on October 14, 2019 by GhanaWeb

He went on further to give examples and instances to back his claim.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
