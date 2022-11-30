0
Today in History: COPEC alleges presence of adulterated diesel on market

Duncan Amoah COPEC Duncan Amoah is Executive Secretary for COPEC

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers alleged that there was adulterated fuel on the market.

According to the Chamber, this is due to the presence of a fuel smuggling cartel in the country.

Read the full story originally published on November 30, 2019, by gbcghanaonline/a>

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, COPEC, is alleging the presence on the Ghanaian market, of adulterated diesel, also called ‘black oil’.

Speaking to GBC’s Radio Ghana, Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, said there is a fuel smuggling cartel in the Country that has enabled the business to thrive.

He also spoke about the lack of political will to stem the activities of the cartel, putting fuel consumers at risk.

Mr Duncan Amoah also spoke about the implications of using substandard fuel in vehicles.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
