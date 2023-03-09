Today in History: ‘Don’t borrow again if Ghana is beyond aid’ - Hannah Bissiw to Akufo-Addo

Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw

Read the full story originally published on March 9, 2018, by Reuben Obodai



The first gentleman of the land lifted high the hopes and aspiration of Ghanaians when he touched on the new path the country is charting towards growth and prosperity when he delivered a speech at the Black Star Square to mark Ghana’s 61 years of nationhood.

President Akufo-Addo noted, “It is time to pursue a path to prosperity and self-respect for our nation,” in reference to building a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid.’



The 73-year-old legal guru said Ghana is a prosperous and self-confident country that is in-charge of her economic destiny – a transformed Ghana that is prosperous enough to be beyond needing aid, and that engages competitively with the rest of the world through trade and investment.



However, speaking on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, the former member of Parliament for Tano South constituency Dr. Louisa Bissiw, who was also a former deputy minister for Food and Agriculture under the former ruling party NDC, did not take the president’s speech kindly by claiming that if indeed Nana Akufo-Addo meant what he said then Ghana should stop borrowing from other countries.



“I laughed at what he said about Ghana is beyond aid claim. If he believes we are beyond aid then we shouldn’t be running to other countries for help, we should not borrow again and let’s see,” Bissiw declared on Happy FM.



She continued, “Making Ghana a better place is not only about slurring. It’s about speaking big grammar. If you are suffering and you still want to vote for NPP in 2020, it’s unto you.”