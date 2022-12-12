Today in History: E-Levy: Allocated GH¢240 million revenue assurance 'needless' - IMANI

Electronic transfer levy

Chief Executive of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, said the government's allocation of GH¢240 million for the collection of the electronic transfer levy was needless and a "waste of money".

“We tend to spend too much in this country to collect some of these taxes. And I think the government is compounding the problems of the e-levy just when some of us were beginning to understand some of the reasons given.



“I think this GH¢241 million allocation for this e-levy is needless. It flies in the face of the motive for this tax. So, I’m appalled at this decision when in actual fact there is some supposed entity in place to do the collection,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on December 12, 2021, by GhanaWeb



1.75% levy slapped on all electronic transactions



E-levy collection measure needless, IMANI and Minority



Minority vows to reject proposed E-levy

Chief Executive of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has slammed the government’s allocation of over GH¢240 million for the collection of the proposed 1.75 percent electronic transactions.



According to him, the allocation of such an amount is ‘needless’ as he believes they are capable entities operating in the country to collect revenue from the e-levy.



Speaking on Citi TV’s ‘The Big Issue’ on Saturday December 11, 2021, Franklin Cudjoe said that Ghana Revenue Authority and KelniGvG can do the collection of the levy on behalf of the government instead of establishing a new entity for collection.



“We tend to spend too much in this country to collect some of these taxes. And I think the government is compounding the problems of the e-levy just when some of us were beginning to understand some of the reasons given,” he said.



“I think this GH¢241 million allocation for this e-levy is needless. It flies in the face of the motive for this tax. So, I’m appalled at this decision when in actual fact there is some supposed entity in place to do the collection,” Citi Newsroom quoted.



Ken Ofori-Atta announced a new 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions covering mobile money transactions, remittances and other electronic transactions in the 2022 budget.

Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15% per the budget statement.



The Minority caucus in parliament have however kicked against the introduction of the E-levy as they believe it will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.



Aside from being against the introduction of the E-levy, they have however discovered that the government is allocating over GH¢240 million for E-Transaction Levy Services.



The Minority have since demanded full disclosure of the proposed e-levy.