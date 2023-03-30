Today in History: Government aware of economic anxiety; we are addressing it – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2022 noted that the government is aware of the current hardships that Ghana is going through.

He said: “From my vantage point as President of the Republic, from the focused point as head of government, from the enviable position of a husband, a father, and a grandfather, I know that the general sense of anxiety in our nation at the moment."



“The Ghana people are anxious about the economy, the cost of living, income levels, jobs for young people, and even about issues on which we all thought we had achieved a national consensus,” he added.



Delivering his 2022 State of the Nation Address in parliament on March 30, the president admitted to the high cost of living, low incomes levels of workers and unemployment challenges, especially among the youth in the country.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo told the lawmakers his administration is fully aware of the many economic challenges faced by Ghanaians and is working to address them soon.



The year 2022 began with the usual increase in the prices of goods and services following the presentation of the 2022 budget statement in November last year.



The depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies followed through while persistent fuel price hikes among others began to create a sense of anxiety and frustration among citizens with a call on government to offer reliefs amid the economic hardship.