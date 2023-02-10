0
Today in History: It's God's responsibility to feed you - Allotey Jacobs on economic crisis

Bernard Allotey Jacobs Social Commentator Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, in November last year entreated Ghanaians to look up to God in times of economic crisis.

According to him, it is God's responsibility to feed people, therefore, everything shall be well with those who seek him.

"Things have become very tough but there's always hope at the end of the tunnel because you can't go hungry from morning till you go to sleep. It is the responsibility of God to feed you, so it shall be well," he said.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked Ghanaians to have hope in God to rescue them from their economic hardships.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' discussion programme, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman admitted that times are really tough but urged the citizenry not to be dismayed.

He asked them to strengthen their faith in God in these times of difficulty.

