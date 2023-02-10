Today in History: It's God's responsibility to feed you - Allotey Jacobs on economic crisis

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs

Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, in November last year entreated Ghanaians to look up to God in times of economic crisis.

According to him, it is God's responsibility to feed people, therefore, everything shall be well with those who seek him.



"Things have become very tough but there's always hope at the end of the tunnel because you can't go hungry from morning till you go to sleep. It is the responsibility of God to feed you, so it shall be well," he said.



Read the full story originally published on November 10, 2022 by Peacefmonline.



Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked Ghanaians to have hope in God to rescue them from their economic hardships.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' discussion programme, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman admitted that times are really tough but urged the citizenry not to be dismayed.



He asked them to strengthen their faith in God in these times of difficulty.



