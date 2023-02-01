Today in History: Kumasi International Airport to be operationalized in October

Signage of the Kumasi International Airport

Director of Planning and Project of Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Appiah Dankwa, in August last year noted that the Kumasi International Airport will be operationalized in October this year.

The project, which costs government 124.9 million euros will ease the travel burdens of passengers when completed, he stated.



The Kumasi Airport which is currently being upgraded to ease the travel burdens on the Kotoka International Airport is 98 per cent complete.



The project, started in 2018 by the Government of Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, costs 124.9 million euros.



Being executed by Contracta Construction UK Limited, phase two of the Kumasi International Airport project will see the extension of the runway from the current 1,981 meters to 2,300 meters.

A new road network and external works with security fence and substations are among the scope of work on the airport.



The project also involves airfield works, new Air Traffic Control (ATC) building, a new fire station building, and the construction of a new terminal building with the capacity to accommodate one million passengers a year.



However, aspects of the projects that have been completed include the construction of the terminal, installation of escalators, the baggage carousel, check-in points, and passenger boarding bridges.



According to Mr. Yaw Appiah Dankwa, Director of Planning and Project of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, the project is expected to be ready for operationalization by October 2022.