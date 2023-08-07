Today in History: Run a 24-hour economy to increase productivity - Akufo-Addo urged

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

On August 7, 2022, the Central Regional Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Samuel Aryeequaye, entreated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to run a 24-hour economy to increase productivity.

The increase in productivity, he said, will lead to the creation of jobs for Ghanaians, which would, in turn, boost the growth of the local economy.



Mr Aryeequaye said, “Ghana runs an eight-hour economy. We go to work at 8 am, and we close at 5 pm, and we shut the business and everyone goes home meanwhile we need to create more employment and so, if even we added one more shift, you can imagine the number of people we can employ. Government can give industries a tax incentive to do additional work to increase productivity.”



According to 3news reports, he stated that this strategy, when adopted, will ensure responsiveness, efficiency, and effectiveness in service delivery at all levels of government,



He further proposed the implementation of “input and output analysis” to track employees, which will increase the nation’s GDP and help the government pay the salaries of employees on time.



