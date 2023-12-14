Today in History: Stop begging to earn global respect - Akufo-Addo to African countries

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 14, 2022, implored African leaders to stop begging to earn global respect.

He made this comment at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on African countries to absorb themselves from begging from the West to earn global respect and move away from old-aged perceptions of the continent.



Delivering remarks at the ongoing US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC, President Akufo-Addo extolled Africa’s skills and manpower which he believes can bring significant change when well harnessed.



“If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow,” President Akufo-Addo is quoted by BBC.com.



“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo’s remarks come after Ghana on December 13, 2022, secured a Staff-Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund for US$3 billion under an Extended Credit Facility (ECF).



