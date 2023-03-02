Today in History: Trade Fair Company sells 1D1F to foreign investors

Chief Executive Officer of Trade Fair Centre, Dr. Agnes Adu

Read the story orginally published in 2018 by dailyguideafrica.com below



The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has begun marketing the government’s flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy to prospective foreign investors.



About 200 foreign companies from across the world, who are participating in the ongoing Ghana International Trade Fair, which began on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, have been briefed on the policy by the Ghana Trade Fair Company.

The participating companies are from Italy, India, Nigeria, Morroco, France, Germany, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, among others.



This year’s fair is being organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and it’s expected to end on March 7.







The fair, which has two pavilions ‘A’ which belongs to local businesses and ‘B’ belonging to foreign businesses, is under the theme: “Industrializing Ghana, Creating Jobs.”



In all, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trade Fair Company, Dr Agnes Adu, about 600 firms are participating in the fair, 400 of which are Ghanaian businesses.



The idea to use more Ghanaian firms for this year’s fair, she said, was aimed at showcasing made-in-Ghana products.

She indicated that this year’s fair would focus on the local economy.



Dr Adu said the Trade Fair Company was partnering with the National Secretariat of the One District One Factory Policy.



CEO of the 1D1F Secretariat, Gifty Ohene, in a statement at the opening ceremony of the fair, said that the 10 regions and 216 districts of Ghana participated in the fair.



According to her, the theme for the fair resonates with President Akufo-Addo’s desire to make the private sector the engine of economic growth.



On his part, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkora, who officially opened the fair, said government wants to industrialize the country to create jobs for the youth.