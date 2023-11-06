Togolese, Ghanaians to pay less for calls as free-roaming agreement is complete

Free roaming agreement deal signed

Togolese and Ghanaians can now pay lower rates for roaming calls as the free-roaming agreement between the two countries has been finalized.

The agreement, according to asaaseradio.com was signed on November 1, 2023, in Accra, Ghana.



Director-General of Togo’s telecom watchdog, ARCEP, Michel Yaovi Galley, and Ghana’s, Joe Anokye, from the National Communications Authority (NCA) signed the deal.



Togo’s ARCEP said the successful signing of the deal came after months of talks between the regulators and representatives of mobile operators active in both countries—MTN, Airtel, Vodafone Moov Africa Togo, and Togo Cellulaire.



From March 1, 2024, cell phone users in both countries will now enjoy calls at a lower cost as the deal suppresses roaming charges between Ghana and Togo.



The operators in both countries have decided to lower rates for Togolese travelers visiting Ghana and vice versa.



“In detail, call reception is now free for the first thirty (30) consecutive days for Ghanaian customers visiting Togo and for Togolese customers staying in Ghana, whereas it is currently billed at CFA240 per minute with Togo Cellulaire and CFA207 with Moov Africa Togo.

“Calls will cost CFA8.67 (GHC 0.17) per minute, compared with CFA279 (GHC5.45) with Togo Cellulaire and CFA550 (GC10.73) with Moov Africa Togo before. The cost of internet data has been capped at CFA1.6 per MB, against CFA8,400 (GHC163.92) on Togocel and CFA200 (maximum) on Moov, at present,” asaaseradio’s report said.



