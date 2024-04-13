'Togolese workers more productive than Ghanaian workers' – Prof. Stephen Adei

Professor Stephen Adei, Ace Ghanaian economist

Ace Ghanaian economist, Professor Stephen Adei has disclosed that Ghanaian workers are among the least productive workers in the world.

According to him, this comes after he conducted a comparative analysis of the productivity levels of Ghanaian and Togolese workers.



Based on his research findings, he highlighted that Togolese workers were more productive than those from Ghana. He says that in the same job, Togolese workers do better quality work.



“…The Ghanaian worker is one of the least productive workers in the world when they are in Ghana. In fact, ten years ago the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences asked me to give a lecture on productivity in Ghana and I found that in Africa, given the same conditions, qualifications and everything else, the Ghanaian worker was among the least productive worker in Africa,” he said this during an interview with Accra-based GHOne TV.



Professor Adei, who is the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, opined that the Togolese worker's dedication to work led to their being preferred in various fields of work, especially in the construction sector.

“To me what shocked me in that research was that the Togolese worker was more productive than the Ghanaian which I wanted to see evidence of until I started looking at Togolese workers in construction in Ghana.



“Their productivity is far superior to Ghanaian workers. Masons, electricians, tailors, and often people think they are Ghanaians because they speak Ewe, but they are not Ghanaians. And some of the construction people look for them because of their quality work,” he stated.





