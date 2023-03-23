0
Menu
Business

Tony Elumelu's stake in bank plummets by $4.1 million in just three weeks - Report

Tony Elumelu 4455 Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: billionaires.africa

Nigerian multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has seen the market value of his stake in United Bank for Africa (UBA) plummet by more than $4 million in just three weeks, as shares in the Lagos-based financial services group slumped by more than nine percent on the Nigerian Exchange.

The Nigerian businessman is widely recognized as one of the most influential business executives in Africa, with a significant 6.96-percent stake in UBA, amounting to 2,380,941,756 ordinary shares, valued at approximately $40 million as of the time of this report.

As a substantial shareholder in the Lagos-based financial services group, UBA, Elumelu has seen a sharp decrease in his net worth in the past three weeks.

According to Billionaires.Africa, the value of his stake in UBA has dropped from N20.95 billion ($45.51 million) on March 1 to N19.04 billion ($41.37 million) on March 22, which is mainly due to the decline in the bank’s share prices on the Nigerian Exchange.

Despite the N1.9 billion ($4.13 million) market value loss suffered by Elumelu, the leading businessman retains his position not only as one of the wealthiest investors on the local bourse but also as one of the richest individuals in the country.

UBA, one of Nigeria’s leading financial services groups, is a pan-African powerhouse with a presence in 24 countries across four continents, including the UK, the United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates. The bank is considered one of the most influential institutions in the African financial services industry and is a major player in Nigeria’s financial sector.

In the past three weeks, UBA’s share price has experienced a decline of 9.09 percent, dropping from N8.80 ($0.019) to N8 ($0.0174) due to increased selling pressure on the Nigerian Exchange as investors book gains made earlier this year.

As a result of the recent price slump, UBA’s market capitalization has declined to N275 billion ($597 million), ranking it as the 16th most valuable company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:



Source: billionaires.africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners