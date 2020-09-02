Business News

Top businesses nominated for 2020 Ghana Business Standard Awards

File photo: The companies would also be recognized for setting a benchmark for excellence

The second edition of Ghana Business Standard Awards, which aims at recognizing companies and individuals who have played a significant role towards the development of various sectors in the Ghanaian region has been slated for October 16, 2020.

The event endorsed by Ministry for Planning and Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is organized by KN Unique Communications in partnership with Strategic Accountancy Africa and Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



These companies would also be recognized for setting a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding outstanding ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible.



KN Unique Communications is a global events and communications agency headquartered in Ghana and is credited with top corporate events across Africa.



Nomination process



The outstanding businesses and organizations across different industries operating in Ghana are nominated by a research team based on the award criteria.

Chief Executive Officer of KN Unique Communications, Oheneba Kwabena Kena, noted that theme of the awards “Celebrating Organizations Committed to Remarkable Business Standards Geared Towards Sustainable Growth" focuses on identifying outstanding organizations, exploring partnerships and business networking that will support the development of the Ghanaian business and corporate community.



The award categories cut across various sectors in the Ghanaian business region including, Insurance, Investment and Finance, Banking, Health, Pensions, Law, Manufacturing, Logistics and Supplies, Advertising and Communications, Technology and Innovation, Mining and Agribusiness.



The others include Oil and Gas, Transport and Automotive, Energy, Hospitality, Safety and Security, Philanthropy, Event Management, Shipping and Maritime, Media, Construction, and Telecom.



The 2nd Edition of Ghana Business Standard Awards, a red carpet event, five-star dinner event will be hosted in Ghana at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on 16th October, 2020.

Source: GBSA, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.