Total bank assets stood at GH¢209.4 billion in 2022 - BoG Governor

Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The total assets of the banking industry stood at GH¢209.4 billion in December 2022, representing a growth of 16.4 per cent, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison has said.

It reflects “sustained growth in deposits and exchange rate variations on banks’ balance sheets”, Dr Addison said at the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Total investments declined significantly to GH¢64.8 billion in December 2022 from GH¢83.1 billion in December 2021, indicating a contraction of 22.1 per cent, compared with the 29.0 per cent growth in the same period a year before.

Total credit, on the other hand, increased by 28.5 per cent to GH¢69.1 billion in December 2022 from GH¢53.8 billion in December 2021.

“Of the total liabilities of the banking system, total deposits stood at GH¢157.9 billion, representing an increase of 30.4 per cent year-on-year, compared with 16.6 per cent recorded during the same period in 2021”, the Governor noted.

