Tourism Expo and Tourism Consultant Alain St. Ange set to cooperate following meeting in Accra

Emmanuel Treku, the CEO of the Inter Tourism Expo Accra of Ghana met with Alain St.Ange

Emmanuel Treku, the CEO of the Inter Tourism Expo Accra of Ghana met with Alain St.Ange, the Head of the Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy and the succesful former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine of the mid-ocean islands of the Seychelles and together they duscussed cooperation for the coming Ghana Expo in September.

St.Ange who had just landed in Ghana as part of his Tourism Consultancy work was formally invited to address the September - 2023 Expo which is set to have a number of personalities take to the podium in the line-up of speakers this year.

"I am honoured to have been invited to be part of the dignitaries invited to address this coming Ghana Expo in September that will be staged at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The interest is said to have surpassed expectations and yes I will.make it a point to be present to support this African Tourism initiative" said Alain St.Ange.