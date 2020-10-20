Tourism Ministry disburses US$1.4 million to 15 SMEs

The funds are to help improve various tourist sites in the country

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has disbursed a total of $1.4 million to the first 15 beneficiaries of Grants under the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

The scheme, which is being implemented under the Ghana Tourism Development Project of the Ministry, is aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to develop and improve the various tourist sites and also build capacity within the tourism sector.



The team at the Project’s Coordinating Unit, the Grants Management Team, the Grants Committee, in collaboration with the World Bank Task Team has reviewed over 1,400 Expression of Interests (EOIs) since the scheme was launched barely three months ago.



These firms, individuals and organisations were then invited to submit their proposals and applicants who met all the necessary requirement were approved to receive support.



At a ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 to award beneficiaries of the scheme, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Ms Barbara Oteng-Gyasi noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the travel and tourism industry globally and proactive interventions like this by Government offers the opportunity and support required to revitalise the industry.

“The Nana Akufo-Addo led Government and indeed my Ministry believes that such support schemes through the participation of private sector enterprises, is an investment that will yield benefits to the tourism sector as a boost to the transformation of our economy and the ‘Ghana beyond Aid Agenda’.



“As a Government, we recognize and believe in the special abilities and unique roles of the Private sector to positively impact the tourism sector through the special initiatives and programmes such as this,” Mrs Oteng-Gyasi said adding that “an amount totalling an equivalent of $ 1.4 MILLION is being awarded to the first fifteen (15) beneficiaries to whom we say Congratulations - Ayekoo. Your business plans have been carefully assessed, you satisfactorily met all the requirements and have been selected on merit. Do seize the opportunity to add more value to your tourism products and services to stimulate tourism and the Ghanaian economy”.



The Minister further indicated that the Project Coordinating Unit, in collaboration with the World Bank will continue to provide the necessary assistance and monitoring to ensure the desired results are derived for the mutual benefit of the organisations and the country at large.