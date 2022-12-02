8
Business

Tractor assembly plant to be established in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 1 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akubila-Addo has revealed that Ghana will soon get a tractor assembling plant.

Akufo-Addo made this revelation while speaking at the 38th National Farmers’ Day celebration at Koforidua.

He mentioned that plans are far advanced towards the establishment of a tractor manufacturing farm in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo said the initiative will help reduce unemployment and cost of tractors.

“Currently, I am happy to report that processes have been concluded towards the establishment of a tractor assembling plant in Ghana,” the president said in Koforidua.

“This will go a long way to reduce the cost of tractors and improve access to tractor parts and create jobs,” Akufo-Addo said.

