Trade Minister promises to improve business environment for the private sector

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has said government will improve the business environment of the private sector to enhance their growth and competitiveness.

He pointed out that there would be no progress in the building up of the supply chains without investments from the private sector.



Speaking at the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition (GISE) 2023 under the theme “Industrialization Through Sustainable and Efficient Supply Chains” on Monday, September 18, 2023, KT Hammond said, "We are also grateful to the private sector for keeping faith with government’s vision of industrialisation since 2017. Without your investment, no progress in building up supply chains into farming communities and small-scale producers and aggregators would have been possible."



"Rest assured of my unwavering support for AGI and members. I will continue to work with my colleague Ministers, under the direction by His Excellency the President, to improve the business environment to enhance the growth and competitiveness of your investments. Let us work together to make this a reality and a resounding success. None of us can afford to fail," he added.



The Minister of Trade and Industry said his ministry was poised to strengthen critical supply chains in the industrial sector, especially, those linked to local raw material producers and suppliers.



K.T Hammond explained that the move will improve export diversification and reduce importation.



He said government will set framework conditions to keep the private sector supply chains efficient and sustainable as manufacturers.

SA/MA







