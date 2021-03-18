Trade Ministry dismisses tension claim at AfCFTA Secretariat

Alan John Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has dismissed media reports that there is currently tension at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCfTA) Secretariat in Accra.

The Ministry said in a statement that the reports are not only untrue but also disingenuous and are designed to cause disaffection between the Ghanaian workers at the Secretariat and their foreign counterparts.



“The attention of the Ministry of Trade and Industry has been drawn to a SOCIAL media report titled ‘Secretary-General of AfCFTA threatens to sack all Ghanaian employees.’



“The report alleges a rift between Ghanaian officials and foreign nationals working at the AFCFTA Secretariat in Accra.



“The Ministry of Trade and Industry wishes on behalf of the Government of Ghana to state emphatically and unequivocally that there is no such rift or tension between the Ghana nationals and their foreign counterparts at the Secretariat.

“The report is not only false and misleading but disingenuous and is designed to cause disaffection between the two groups of officials working at the Secretariat and it is also intended to jeopardize the cordial relations between the Government of Ghana and the leadership of the Secretariat,” the statement signed by Patrick Yaw Nimo, the Chief Director at the Ministry said on Wednesday, March 16.







