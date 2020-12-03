Trade Ministry not disbursing coronavirus stimulus package

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued a disclaimer refuting reports that it is disbursing funds through an online entrepreneurship funding programme.

This comes after initial reports suggested the disbursement formed part of government’s Coronavirus economic stimulus package but the ministry has urged the public to disregard the claims.



In a statement issued by the Ministry and signed by the Acting Chief Director, Patrick Nimo noted, “the attention has been drawn to a fraudulent URL page, “requesting individuals and businesses to submit an online application for a government COVID-19 economic stimulus package.”



“The Ministry wishes to caution the general public that the webpage/website and request for application is completely false,” the statement read.

“The Ministry is not administering any such “Funding Programme” neither the Ministry published any official notice as purported by the fraudsters,” it cautioned.



See the full statement below:



