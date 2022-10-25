0
Traders at Amasaman cry over hike in prices of foodstuff

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: angelfmonlinegh.com

Traders at Amasaman and Pokuase markets in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, have complained bitterly about the continuous increase in prices of commodities.

The traders bemoaned that the spate at which prices of commodities keep surging is very disturbing; making the business unattractive because they spend two times the initial price of items.

The traders who expressed their frustration to Angel FM’s reporter Mubarak Yakubu on Monday, October 24, 2022, said the customers are unable to afford food items.

According to the traders, a sack of pepper was selling at GH¢110, but same quantity is now selling at a cost of GH¢350 which is more than 100% increment.

“Prices of goods have gone up so, people don’t buy much as it used to be. Our customers complain a lot but it’s not our doing, but it is due to the dollar rate against the Ghana cedis. We plead for a reduction in the duties so that our customers can buy from us,” they said.

Another trader called for a reduction in import duties noting that it invariably contributes to the price of goods and services.

According to data from Ghana Statistical Services, food inflation for the month of September was 37.8%. Non-food inflation was however 36.8%.

Amidst the complaints, there were those who agreed that one of the contributory factors to the current economic condition is the increasing rate of the dollar against whiles others believe it is as a result of the poor governance of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

They, therefore, called on the management of the country to as a matter of urgency find a solution to the challenges to make their businesses and living quite better under the current situation.

