Traders at Kofibadukrom border town lament low patronage of goods

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Traders at Kofibadukrom, a border town in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region have expressed concern about the low patronage of their goods and wares ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Customers’ purchases last year relative to this year were better.

The traders complained, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that trading activities in November fell below expectation as a very little number of customers bought goods.

A female trader who spoke on condition of anonymity to the GNA said, "we see Christmas coming but as one can clearly see the number of customers here are not many."

Mr Idrissa Alhassan, a seller of ropes and sacks added that, “business is not all that good despite that we’re entering the Christmas season.”

