Traders record low sales of NPP paraphernalia

Business was slow during the Akufo-Addo's inauguration

Sales of New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia were low yesterday as compared to that of last four years during the swearing-in of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A visit by the Ghanaian Times to some market places such as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie Market and the Central Business District (CBD) saw few people trading in that business.



Others were seen trading in their usual stocks as if there was no event today to make money as compared to the previous years.



In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, some of the traders attributed the cause to the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as people feared breaching its safety protocols.



Others also attributed it to the circumstances surrounding the declaration of the incumbent government by the Electoral Commission (EC) thus, decreasing interest of Ghanaians towards the celebration.



Dominic Asare, a trader in party paraphernalia at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange said sales in the party’s items started rising after the declaration of the results by the EC, but dwindled steeply during the Christmas festivities and after.



“During the elections, sales were booming but became slow after the Christmas festivities, I had to reduce the prices of items to encourage buyers but that has proved futile. I can tell you that the whole of today, I have not made any profit,” he bemoaned.

Another trader at Kaneshie, Kwasi Asiedu, who originally sold shoes but decided to trade in the paraphernalia because of its profit expressed disappointment after the decision.



“I am very disappointed because I thought things will be good this year but nothing has changed. Last four years was better because I made a lot of money but this year I have sold nothing. No one has since morning come to ask of the prices,” he added.



For her part, Madam Lucy Opare of CBD said she made a lot of sales during the elections and due to her love for the party decided to go for more stocks but business had unfortunately slowed down.



“The handkerchiefs, T-shirts, watches, scarves, whistles and vuvuzelas, caps, hats, you see here ranging between GH¢5 and GH¢20 have not yet attracted buyers to patronise,” she stated.



President-elect, Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were sworn into office yesterday, January 7, for their second term in office.