Traders threaten to stop toll payment to KMA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly stands losing at least GH¢10,000 every week.

This is because traders at the Racecourse, one of the high revenue generator markets for the Assembly, have decided to stop paying tolls to KMA.



The traders have complained about the poor roads and security in the market, the reason they explained informs their decision.



According to them, the state of roads within the market after any heavy downpour makes it difficult for human and vehicular access to the market.



“Dust cover up all our foodstuffs during the Harmattan [season], but the situation gets out of hands after heavy downpour. So we have decided to boycott payment of tickets the Assembly has been collecting because we can’t see the benefits of the money we pay to the Assembly everyday,” one of the traders complained.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, leader of Racecourse traders Afia Kyeiwaa told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the continuous neglect of city authorities has forced the traders to embark on self-help project to buy chippings and construct inner roads within the market.”

She added that “we have decided to disembark on the payment of tickets to the Assembly because we don’t benefit any developments from the proceeds they gather over here”.



Speaking on the same subject matter was revenue conveyer for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Nana Prempeh.



He admitted that Racecourse has been the backbone for the “Assembly in the face of revenue, so alienation of traders in revenue payment will really affect the Assembly”.



He assured the traders of massive physical infrastructure to elevate the phase of the market to attract businesses.