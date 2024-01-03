Trading activities slow at Accra Central business district after yuletide

Makola market

Source: GNA

Trading activities are yet to pick up in Accra’s Central Business District (CBD) after the yuletide as some shops remain closed.

When GNA visited the CBD on the first working day of the New Year, only a few shops opened for business with some petty traders occupying the front of some big shops.



The usual hustle and bustle at the CBD is absent and the streets, virtually empty.



Drivers could drive through the streets with ease as the usual traffic congestion was absent.



Police officers stationed at various intersections to control traffic have less work.

Some parents were seen with their wards buying school items like trucks, mattresses, cutlasses, and hoes.



At Makola, Mary Agyei, a parent, told the GNA that she needed to purchase some items, including provisions for her daughter who would be going to school next week.



Margaret Inkoom, a tomato seller, told the GNA that business was slow.



At Tudu and UTC areas, heaps of refuse have been dumped at the traffic intersection and in front of shops.