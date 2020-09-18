Trading activity surges as stock market rebounds

The market was upbeat today as the benchmark index advanced by 24.93 points (+1.37%) on the back of three banking, consumer product and telecom counters to close the session at 1,840.70 with a -18.45% year-to-date return.

The market capitalization increased by 0.49% to GH¢53.16 billion.



The GSE Financial Index was up 2.17 points (+0.13%) to close at 1,668.06 with a -17.41% year-to-date return due to CAL Bank (+2.94%) while Fan Milk (+2.97%) pushed the SAS Manufacturing Index up by 5.34 points (+0.26%) to close at 2,028.66 with a year-to-date return of -41.77%.



MTN Ghana (+3.45%) topped the gainers’ chart at GH¢0.60.



Trading activity surged as 842,294 shares valued at GH¢1,906,873 changed hands from 108,103 shares valued at GH¢79,764 in the previous session.

Enterprise Ghana dominated trades by volume, accounting for 65.61% of the total volume traded while Standard Chartered dominated trades by value, accounting for 49.62% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.



Final Dividend Societe Generale Ghana Limited (GSE: SOGEGH) SOGEGH has announced that the Company’s Directors will be recommending to the shareholders at the upcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, the payment of a final dividend of GH¢0.045 per share for the 2019 financial year.



The final dividend will be paid on Monday, 30th November 2020.

